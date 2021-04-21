(Malvern) -- Teacher Appreciation Week takes place in the East Mills School District beginning May 3rd.
Elementary TLC/Instructional Coach Melissa Nielsen joined a recent "School Chatter" segment on AM in the AM to discuss the happenings within the district.
"I would encourage anyone who has had a teacher impact their life, reach out and tell them how much they appreciate them," Nielsen said. "This past year has been something else for teachers. So anyone you can reach out to that you appreciate would be great."
Aside from Teacher Appreciation Week, East Mills has been busy testing.
Students recently completed their Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) tests, while elementary students will undergo FAST testing next week.
Nielsen says she's satisfied with the ISASP results.
"It went well," she said. "We did it online. That way, we can get scores and reports sooner, which is great for planning."
Nielsen is proud of East Mills' attendance rate during a global pandemic.
"Our principal did the data the other day," she said. "96 percent of our kiddos have been in school for our attendance rate. Being open all year in person has definitely been a benefit for our kiddos. If they can't be here, we ZOOM this in. We really worked with the parents to make sure kids were getting things every day."
