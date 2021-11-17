(Shenandoah) – More than one Shenandoah School District employee received special honors late Wednesday afternoon.
Members of the Shenandoah Education Association announced the recipients of 2020 and 2021 Teacher of the Year Award in ceremonies at Shenandoah K-8 Commons. Sarah F. Martin was named the 2020 recipient—an award delayed by a year due to the cancellation of last year’s ceremonies due to COVID-19. An agriculture, multi-occupational careers and mentor teacher at Shenandoah High School, Martin taught from 2000-to-2003, then took time off to raise a family. She returned to SHS in 2014. Martin tells KMA News she’s enjoyed teaching the second time around.
“It’s been quite an adventure,” said Martin. “I love all my students, and the way the community has embraced me coming back to teaching. I am so thankful to have lived and raised a family in Shenandoah, and there are fantastic teachers here. I am just honored to be among them.”
Other 2020 nominees were Kelsey Potratz and Crystal Wittmer. Another SHS mainstay received the 2021 Teacher of the Year Award. Brenda Wood has taught at the high school since 2007. Currently the school’s flex ed instructor, Wood says receiving the award is overwhelming, but adds it should go to the entire high school staff as a unit.
“We’re such a team here,” said Wood. “I mean, we’re a unit. It isn’t just one person. It takes everyone, especially the last year-and-a-half has been so challenging for everyone, and this has been the best staff to work with in trying to meet those challenges.”
Mary Peterson and Heather Weiss were the award’s other nominees for this year. Patty Roberts is an ELL associate, as well as Shenandoah High’s varsity basketball cheerleading coach. Roberts was named Support Staff Member of the Year by the Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus. A 20-year district veteran, Roberts was asked what motivates her to do what she does each day.
“What motivates me to come to work every day is, again, the support that I have from staff,” said Roberts, “the smiles of those students I receive every morning, the greetings, and just seeing the progress and them wanting to learn—especially the students that I work with. It’s just a privilege and an honor to be working with those students, and to be able to get that opportunity.”
Twyla Clark, Cori Feller, Hailey Johnson, Tammy Lauman and Wendy Palmer were the other support staff nominees. Also honored Wednesday afternoon: Shenandoah’s Pella Corporation plant as the district’s Friend of Education Award recipients for 2021. Among other things, Pella employees recently assembled and delivered new furniture and removed old furniture at the K-8 building.