(Tabor-Stanton) -- With the 2021-22 school year looming, some area districts are still looking to fill vacant teaching positions.
A recent survey of districts from Frontline Education found that 44% of districts nationwide were having trouble filling open teaching positions. David Gute is superintendent in both the Fremont-Mills and Stanton school districts. With just five weeks left until the school year gets underway, Gute says both of his districts have at least one teaching position that remains unfilled.
"We do still currently have a math opening at Fremont-Mills and are actively searching that," said Gute. "I know we're visiting with schools in the Corner Conference and beyond on how we meet our students' needs. So, we're having some ongoing conversations there. At Stanton, we're still looking for an English/Language Arts teacher. We have plans in both districts to be able to meet the needs of our students, but we would still love to find qualified applicants for those positions."
Gute says many small districts are forced to get creative in order to still offer classes. He says the teacher shortage stems from a lack of high school graduates going into the field.
"In a discussion with the Board of Educational Examiners a few weeks ago, they said our educational programs across the state have a decreased enrollment in them from 25%-40% across all of our universities and colleges," said Gute. "So, it's very concerning moving forward."
Gute says he would like to see efforts at the statewide level to retain teachers or encourage more growth in the profession. During the last school year, Gute says the state made some regulatory changes that allowed retired teachers to come back into the classroom. While those changes have expired, Gute says he would like to see similar policies that allow for flexibility in finding teachers.
"One of the things they did this last year during COVID was waived the IPERS limits that retired teachers had to stay under," said Gute. "This last school year, most schools were fairly well-staffed with some retired teachers coming back. I would like to maybe see that as an ongoing thing, so we could get qualified teachers back in front of our students."
The Frontline Education survey notes teacher shortages were most common in urban school systems, with 75% of districts in cities of any size reporting shortages. In comparison, 65% of rural districts reported shortages, along with 60% of suburban districts.