(Red Oak) -- Some Red Oak School District instructors are serving important leadership positions this school year.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the appointment of Tiegen Podliska, Josh Kippley and Deb Blomstedt as innovation and design leads for Red Oak Junior High School, and Jacki Viner, Ashley Gacke and Mark Haufle for similar positions at Inman Elementary School. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the instructors will serve important positions in the district's Teacher Leadership and Compensation, or TLC program.
"These are individuals who have proven themselves," said Lorenz, "and that they're kind of interested in kind of working with colleagues to kind of hone their craft. These are all, as I said, positions that they're not necessarily taking teachers out of the classroom. They're just merely providing some supplemental time, so that those teachers can work with colleagues to help move us."
Board members also appointed Tracy Vannausdle and Alex Nelson as student interventionist leads at the junior-senior high building and Inman, respectively. Lorenz says the positions are designed to assist students.
"In particular, planning and developing the interventions that we can help put in place to help those who students who may be struggling, just to close that gap," he said. "Essentially, developing some real targeted interventions, and then working with a larger team of people to do whatever is necessary to help those kinds be successful."
Also appointed were Barb Sims and Cheri Klimek as student interventionists at the junior-senior high building, and Kristina Chilton, Angie Montgomery and Sonia Kunze in that same role at the elementary building. The board also appointed Mary Carlson and Curt Adams as mentor teachers at the junior-senior high school. Overall, Lorenz believes the TLC program has been successful in Red Oak.
"We do a lot in terms of professional development," said Lorenz, "but the next step is taking that learning, and actually learning it in the classroom. And, these TLC positions are a key part of that."
In other business, the board approved the purchase of outdoor furniture at the junior-senior high and elementary buildings for almost $11,000. You can hear the full interview with Ron Lorenz here: