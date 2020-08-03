(KMAland) -- Now is a good time to introduce your child to cutting with scissors.
Many three year old children have troubles with the use of scissors. A reason behind this is the use of small muscles in the hand are the last to be fully developed in young children. If you're able to introduce your children in the late two year age it will help for when they get to preschool.
“First you want to practice getting that motion of using the scissors. Put the fingers and thumb in the correct hole and have them practice moving the thumb and fingers together to open and close those blades,” Parent Educator with Growing Strong Families for Iowa State Extension and Outreach Heidi Lowthorp said.
Also parents must be aware of those safety issues. This includes never allowing your child to use scissors if you aren’t there with them. Also teach them about how to carry and transport scissors from person to person.
“Be sure to keep the scissors out of reach or in some location that they won’t know where they are. You don’t want to have your child have one of those odd haircuts you see in pictures,” Lowthorp said.
To help with the motion and strengthening of those hand muscles there are a few things you can use other than scissors. These items that help include:
Squirt water from a squeeze bottle
Squeeze wet sponges
Use scientific tweezers or tongs to pick up things
Eyedroppers or turkey baster
Single hole paper punch
Spring loaded clothes pin
“There’s a lot of crafts and games you can find that use these tools so be creative on how you introduce them to your child. Also play with them that’s the big part,” Lowthorp said.
To hear the full interview with Heidi Lowthorp click below.