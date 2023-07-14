(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at the intersection of 280th Street and Katydid Road roughly two miles southeast of Maryville around 10:30 p.m. Authorities say a 2000 GMC Yukon, driven by a 17-year-old juvenile of Hopkins, entered and drove straight off the T intersection. The patrol says the vehicle then collided with an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels off the west side of the roadway facing east.
The driver was taken by Nodaway County EMS to the Mosaic Life Center in St. Joseph for serious injuries. The patrol says the occupant was not using a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the Patrol at the scene.