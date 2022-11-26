(KMAland) -- A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Ringgold County Friday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says 15-year-old Abbi Overholser of Benton was driving a 2009 Chevy Trailblazer on Ringgold County Road P33 south of Diagonal shortly after 7 PM Friday when the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle overcorrected and lost control, entering a westbound ditch and rolling. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Overholser was taken to the Ringgold County Hospital by the Ringgold County Ambulance, where she was pronounced dead.
The Ringgold County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.