(Arkoe) -- A juvenile was injured in a go kart accident in Nodaway County over the weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Hope Street north of Talbot Street in Arkoe around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a 2021 Coleman Sport Go Kart, driven by a 13-year-old male juvenile, was northbound on Hope Street when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road. The patrol says the vehicle then struck a drainage ditch and overturned -- ejecting the driver.
The juvenile was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.