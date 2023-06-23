(Ravenwood) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Route 46 roughly two miles east of Ravenwood around 10:40 a.m. Authorities say a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile, was eastbound on Route 46 east of Orion Road, when it travelled off the south side of the roadway. The patrol says the vehicle then struck an embankment and began to overturn before coming to rest on its wheels facing south off the south side of the road. Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
The juvenile driver was taken by ambulance to the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.