(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department reports a water rescue from Monday evening at Lake Manawa State Park.
According to the report, officers were dispatched to 11 South Shore Drive at approximately 6:12 PM to assist the fire department with a water rescue of a 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female that were in the water at the time of the call.
When the officers arrived, both subjects were at the edge of ice holding themselves up with the water level at their shoulder height. Divers pulled each of them out of the water and transported them to an ambulance.
Both subjects were transported and treated at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. At this time, it does not appear the injuries are life threatening.