(Corning) -- Two juveniles are accused of stealing weapons in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says two male suspects, ages 16 and 17, were charged with four counts of trafficking stolen weapons, two counts of 3rd degree burglary from a vehicle and 5th degree theft. Charges stem from an investigation that began Sunday, when two handguns were reported stolen from a burglarized vehicle. Another incident was reported Monday, in which a handgun and rifle were taken from a vehicle in a different location.
Authorities say the 16-year-old was released to a parent's custody. The 17-year-old was taken to the Eldora Juvenile Detention Center.