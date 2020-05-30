(Clearmont) –Two teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Friday evening.
The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred on 170th Street east of Fortune Road, 3 miles southeast of Clearmont. Authorities say a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 17-year-old female from Burlington Junction was eastbound on 170th Street when it exited the south side of the road. After the driver overcorrected, the vehicle drove off the north side of the road, striking several trees. The car then spun counter clockwise before coming to rest partly in the westbound lane facing northwest. A rear passenger in the car was ejected out the back window.
The driver refused medical treatment at the scene. Two passengers were taken via Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville. Both passengers were female teens from Clarinda—one 17 years old, the other 16.
The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Nodaway County Ambulance, the Burlington Junction Rescue Squad and Clearmont Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.