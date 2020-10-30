(Essex) -- Preparations for future bridge replacement projects are planned in Page County next week.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says the 150th Street Bridge over the East Nishnabotna River west of Essex will be closed beginning Tuesday for approximately two days while a geothermal crew performs drilling operations. When the work is finished, the crew will move to the East Nishnabotna River Bridge on D Avenue north of Essex for an additional two days of drilling. D Avenue will be closed to traffic during the project.
King says the drilling is a part of project development, preparing for bridge replacements planned for "some future time." No detour is signed. Anyone with questions should contact King's office at 712-542-2510.