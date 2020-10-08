(Eagle) -- A suspect accused of making terroristic threats in Eagle, Nebraska earlier this week is in custody.
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 65-year-old Richard William Carr at his residence in Eagle. Carr is accused in connection with an incident that began Monday night, when the Cass County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting that the suspect had made threats with a gun against a family member. The caller reported that Carr had traveled to his residence at 355 Highway 34 in Eagle at approximately 6:20 Monday evening.
Investigators believe that Carr left the home as the first officers were arriving on the scene at approximately 6:30. Authorities then obtained a search warrant for the home, and located Carr's cellphone and handgun. Carr was arrested after authorities obtained a warrant Tuesday. He's being held in the Cass County, Nebraska Jail on charges of making terrorist threats and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.