(Red Oak) -- Two new faces have joined the Red Oak Police Department.
Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius delivered the oath of office to Officer Dustin Terry, one of two new full-time officers, alongside John Mertz, to be formally welcomed into the department at Monday's Red Oak City Council meeting. Terry, a Shenandoah native, was recently hired full-time after serving as a reserve officer and will soon attend the 16-week Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Meanwhile, Mertz, a Red Oak native, who also joined initially as a reserve officer, recently completed his time with the academy in Johnston. After some departures from the department, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News the two new hires bring his full-time staff back to full capacity.
"We are currently full staff with these two hires," said Rhamy. "Our reserve or peace officer side of it, that is a lacking a little bit for people or individuals that have any interest in maybe pursuing a career in law enforcement or seeing what law enforcement is about."
Rhamy particularly expressed gratitude to Terry and Mertz for showing a willingness to become a police officer in a time when interested individuals can be hard to come by.
"It's not just the law enforcement profession, but finding qualified applicants to I guess fill those roles and positions as a law enformcent officer, it's getting thinner and thinner as years go by," he said, "to find people that are qualified and have the interest, want, and the drive to want to go out and protect and provide to the community and help people out."
While the oath is a formality the officers go through, he adds it does serve as an opportunity to introduce the individuals behind the badge.
"To be able to do that within a city council meeting is huge," said Rhamy. "Even though if they aren't there in person in attendance, they might be on the Zoom meeting, getting familiar with their faces, and getting to know who these officers are."
At the council meeting, Silvius thanked Mertz and Terry for their willingness to serve and said the ceremony serves as a chance to celebrate and welcome them into their new role.