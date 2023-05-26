(Creston) -- A suspect faces a pair of charges following their arrest in Creston late Thursday afternoon.
Creston Police say 31-year-old Larkin Ethan Orsburn of Muenster, Texas was arrested around 4:30 p.m. for operating while under the influence 2nd offense and possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- 1st offense. Authorities say the arrest occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and New York Avenue.
Orsburn was taken to the Union County Jail on $3,000 cash or approved surety bond.