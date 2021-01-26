(Tarkio ) -- Slick road conditions caused an injury accident in Atchison County Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59, a mile north of Tarkio. Authorities say a 2000 GMC Sierra driven by 39-year-old Ruben Bankston of Silsbee, Texas was northbound on 59 when the vehicle lost control on a snow-covered roadway. The vehicle then exited the left side of the roadway and struck two utility poles before coming to rest on its wheels.
Bankston was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax for treatment of minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene of the accident.