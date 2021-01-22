(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's new K-9 officer scored her first arrest Friday morning.
Shenandoah Police say 41-year-old Michael Wayne McDonald of Silsbee, Texas was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia--a simple misdemeanor. At around 11:45 a.m., Page County deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of 190th Street and C Avenue. A sheriff's deputy later located the vehicle parked in the 400 block of Wabash Avenue, in the Lawn World storage unit parking lot. Shenandoah K-9 officer Remmi alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. Authorities allege methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.
McDonald is being held in the Page County Jail on $5,300 bond.