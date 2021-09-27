(Riverton) -- Local youth and new hunters will have the opportunity for a guided learning process in October.
The Thaddeus Rivers Youth Waterfowl Day will take place on Sunday, October 3rd at the Riverton Wildlife Area in Fremont County. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" recently, Rick Rivers, whose son the event is named after, described what youth can expect during the afternoon event.
"What we'll do is we'll have several small seminars, like how to set decoys, how to identify birds, how to blind a blind in, how to call in waterfowl, ducks, and geese," Rivers said. "Then we'll have some shooting instructors, a lot of DNR and Hunter Ed. staff, and tons of volunteers, and we'll get the kids out and actually shoot clay pigeons, blue rock, whatever you want to call them."
The informational and skills day event will take place from 1-to-4 p.m.
The Wildlife Area will be hosting the event on October 3rd, but Rivers says guidance for youth hunters will carry into the following weekend.
"On the 3rd of October, we'll have our Youth Waterfowl Day, which is the information portion," Rivers said. "Then on the 9th and 10th, we'll team youth up with mentor hunters, to go on an actual duck hunt, goose hunt, or combination of which seasons are open."
The 9th and 10th are the beginning of the Youth Season, and Rivers says having the mentors present is a good way to introduce the youth hunters to the sport.
"It's under 16 years of age, so anybody up until their 16th birthday is legal to hunt," Rivers said. "That way the adults can take them out, mentor them, pay really close attention to them, and give them pointers, teach them what to do, how to do it, and why to do it. During the normal season, it seems like everybody's trying to hunt themselves, this way, there's no adults carrying the gun, and we're right on top of everything, which is a good introduction."
Youth interested in hunting on the 9th or 10th, will be given a contact list of mentor hunters.
While the event is open to all ages, Rivers encourages anybody interested to pre-register for the informational day.
"The sooner they register, the better for us, we try to cut it off at 50 kids, that's about all we that can actually find for mentors and places to hunt to take them," Rivers said. "On the hunt, they'll actually be able to choose between Saturday or Sunday, whichever day is going to work best for them."
To register for the event, contact Rick Rivers at 712-246-8001, or Marlowe Wilson at 712-520-0506. You can hear the full interview with Rick Rivers below.