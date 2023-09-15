(Riverton) -- An annual event to educate area youth on waterfowl hunting is quickly approaching.
The Thaddeus Rivers Youth Waterfowl Day is slated to take place on Sunday, October 1st from 1-4 p.m. at the Riverton Wildlife Area. The event, which has been going on in some form since the early 1990s was renamed for Thaddeus Rivers, who passed away in 2010. Thaddeus' father Rick is one of the event's organizers and says the purpose is introduce young people to waterfowl hunting.
"What we try to do and what our goal is is to get kids outdoors, give them a taste of a sport that I personally love," said Rivers. "For my son, it was his passion."
A number of volunteers will be on hand at the event to instruct youth in all facets of hunting waterfowl.
"We're going to give kids some seminars on how to blow a duck call and how to blow a goose call," said Rivers. "We'll go over how to set decoys, the purpose of blinds and different blinds that you can build and use. We're going to have some shooting instructors on-site. We're going to have a clay pigeon shoot and teach them how to shoot so that they can actually hit. Finally, how to handle a firearm safely in group settings, especially, that's super important."
The youth waterfowl season in Iowa runs the following weekend on October 7th and 8th. Interested youth at the event will be given a list of mentor hunters to set up hunting opportunities for the following weekend. Rivers says the event is made possible by volunteers, including several who participated in the youth event when they were kids.
"There's a whole crop of people who I met when they were 10 years who are now 20 years old and wanting to help," said Rivers. "We have several volunteers like that."
The event is free and is open to all ages. To register for the event or for more information, contact Rivers at (712) 246-8001 or Marlowe Wilson at (712) 520-0506.
Rivers was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear his full interview below.