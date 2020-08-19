(Creston) -- A suspect faces charges in three counties following his arrest in Creston early Wednesday morning.
Creston Police say 30-year-old Cody J. Courtney of Thayer was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. at 403 East Townline for possession of a controlled substance--third or subsequent offense. He's also charged in connection with a Madison County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Polk County warant for 4th degree criminal mischief. Courtney is being held in the Union County Jail on $5,000 bond for the Creston charges, plus $300 for the Madison County warrant and $1,000 for the Polk County charges.
In an unrelated note, Creston Police also arrested 46-year-old Shannon Gandee of Creston for possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense. Gandee is being held in the Adams County Jail on $1,000 bond.
Creston Police K-9 officer Jax assisted in both arrests.