(Clarinda) -- It's time to kick off the spring and summer by golfing in Clarinda.
Last year things looked differently for the golf tournament after some COVID-19 adjustments. Typically the tournament kicks off the spring and summer golf season with it scheduled for the end of May, last year the event was moved to September. Jake Jobe was a guest on KMA’s “AM in the AM” program on Thursday and spoke about the challenges last year.
“It actually wasn’t all that bad in September, the weather was just as nice as what it is in May. WIth being a COVID year the hole sponsors were down and the teams were down, but we kind of expected that,” Jobe said.
This year Jobe the excitement is very high.
“We have 29 teams and we have 60 hole sponsors so far in this tournament. 60 hole sponsors is a huge milestone for us, it shows the support the community has behind the chamber,” Jobe said. “If all 29 teams show, I think it would be the largest that I’ve had since I’ve taken over the golf tournament.”
Lunch will be provided by the Garrison House starting at 11 with pulled pork sandwiches on the menu. Play will start at noon with a shotgun start. The tournament is a 4 person Texas Best Ball- Flighted style of play. A hole sponsorship is $100 and to participate it is $65 per person on a team. Jobe shared what the funds will help the chamber with.
“We do events all throughout Clarinda all season long. There’s a lot of different items that the chamber is involved in that the funds will be used for,” Jobe said.
To find out more information you can call the office at 712-542-2166. To hear the full interview with Jake Jobe you can click below.