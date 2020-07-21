(Atlantic) -- Western Iowa Mutual Insurance held its 32nd Mutual Insurance Golf Benefit in order to raise funds for local fire departments.
The tournament was held on the 29th of June with a shotgun start of 8:30 Entry fees for the tournament was set at $300 a team and each year 100% of the entry fees are then donated to the local area fire departments.
“We count on these men and women when we have a fire situation or rescue situation to go out and be prepared to assist putting out the fire or help people out. Just a shoutout to all those who are in the fire department and have gone through all this training,” Western Iowa Mutual Insurance Association President John Paul said.
Historically as a company, Western Iowa Mutual Insurance has donated over $785,098 to our local fire departments through annual donations, fire run donations and the golf benefits.
“From this year we are going to be right at about that $12,000 range. Additional from the golf benefit there will be annual donations and I believe those are all going back out to the fire departments this week,” Paul said.
The winning team also received a check of $300 to donate to the fire department of their choice. Next year the tournament will also be held on the last Monday of June with the same start time.
“Nishna has made the comment to us in the past that this is one of the best run tournaments that they have that's all set up and ready to go. I like to have things run well and we work hard to make it go that way,” Paul said.
To get your team booked for 2021 call 800-921-1823 or go to https://www.westerniowamutual.com/. To hear the full interview with Paul click below.