(Council Bluffs) -- The Third Annual Ride Into Sight Tractor Ride to be held this Saturday.
This event is put on my Tyler Juranek who was born without sight and has put it upon himself to help others. Tyler’s mission is to educate people about visual impairments and is working with the University of Iowa with a program that may one day provide the gift of sight to many people.
“At the time when I started this the clinics were basically out of money. So they couldn’t further their research anymore and so I thought well we need to start one of these,” Juranek said.
The first Ride Into Sight Tractor Ride was in 2018 and combined two of Tylers passions. Riding and driving tractors but also raising awareness and money for a cause that is personal to him. With COVID-19 there are a few changes.
“For those who might be concerned about the current situation with the pandemic we are having everything outdoors this year. That way you won’t have to worry about there being enough ventilation or being in a tight building,” Juranek said.
The ride will begin starting at Old Highway 6 Tractor and Equipment in Council Bluffs where coffee and cinnamon rolls will be served beginning at 8:30 A.M. with the ride beginning at nine. The cost of the ride is $25 per person which includes a meal. The route will be 40 miles long and each tractor set to participate must be able to travel 12 m.p.h. For more information you can call Tyler Juranek at 402-594-5384. Juranek explained the success of previous years and how rewarding it is.
“Oh my goodness I’ve never seen so many people excited. We also had a wonderful turnout of visually impaired people that also came and that was really rewarding,” Juranek said.
To hear the full interview with Tyler Juranek click below.