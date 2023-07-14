(Glenwood) -- Things are getting a little mysterious, spooky, and altogether ooky at a local theater in Glenwood.
That's because a cast of 30-strong is coming together as part of the Mills Masquers production of "The Addams Family" musical later this month. Jeannie Lorimor is the director of the Tony Award-nominated musical comedy, which is an original story based on the famed ghoulish American family. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Thursday morning, Lorimor, who is her second stint as director at the Glenwood theater, says this particular show has been a bucket list item for her for some time now.
"I am a Halloween person--I really enjoy the Halloween bits--and I really wanted to put this one on during the Halloween season, however it is so hard to get people come in and try out during the fall season because you have everybody in the 'back-to-school' time, we lose a lot of our college kids, and fall is just very busy for everybody," said Lorimor. "So, I was talking to our board and we're like, you know what, if we want to do this and have it be big and a big bang for the theater, we just need to do it for the summer."
Cast members of all ages are coming together for the production. Brett Hiller will be portraying Gomez Addams, Tracy Rhodes will don Morticia Addams, and Bobbi Trujillo plays the role of Wednesday Addams. Lorimor says she was overwhelmed by the number of individuals who auditioned--noting that over 50 individuals tried out for the production.
"The cast itself actually calls for 12-to-15 is what the script calls for, and we actually ended up casting about 34 (people), and by doing that we made our 'ancestor cast' rather large, our ensemble cast," Lorimor added. "In doing that our ensemble is huge, but our dance numbers are just outstanding."
Lorimor says access to the stage early on was limited due to a spring production wrapping up, causing them to wait a few weeks before blocking and choreography. However, Lorimor adds she is very impressed with how quickly the cast has learned the music for the show.
"They are so stinking talented that they've hit the music well on their own--granted we've had to work it of course--but they've done very well on their own with it and they're very musically talented, which is awesome," she said. "Of course, we have to piece the puzzle together and that's what we're doing now is putting the pieces together and making it into a really pretty thing we can put a frame around and put in front of you guys."
On top of the rehearsal with cast members, Lorimor says the theater has also taken on the task of constructing a large set for the blockbuster production. She says it has been all hands on deck for their set-building team.
"We have the great big staircase, a balcony, and of course it's the Addams Family mansion so there's lots of things going on," said Lorimor. "Anybody whose been out to Mills Masquers knows we don't have a lot of space to work with and being the small theater we are, we've tried to make it as big a show as we can. There's been a lot involved and Scott Hite is one of my design members and set-builders. (Hite) has put his heart and soul into this and a lot of blood, sweat, and tears has gone into building."
"The Addams Family" takes place at the Barton-Rowe Theater on July 28th and 29th and August 4th and 5th at 7:30 p.m. and on July 30th and August 6th at 2 p.m. For ticket information, you can call the box office at 712-527-3600 or visit mills.masquers.com. You can hear the full interview with Lorimor below: