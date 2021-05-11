(Bedford) -- On the Road Again is this year's theme for the 26th annual red brick run in Bedford in commemoration of a year away.
With so many events across KMAland put on hiatus last year due to the global pandemic one event returns. Kerra Strong was a guest on KMA’s "AM in the AM" program on Tuesday and spoke about the excitement of the return.
“We’re really excited after a year off last year to get this event rolling again and make it even bigger and better for the next 25,” Strong said.
Strong also shared the success of the event over the past 25 years.
“Runners from really a 100 mile radius come. Some use this as a training for longer races later in the summer as it is kind of a challenging 10k route, our seasoned runners really appreciate that,” Strong said. “It’s also a great way for local families to get out with the kids and do that 2 mile walk, bring out the strollers and really enjoy a spring morning downtown and around town.”
On Saturday morning the fire department will have a pancake breakfast starting at 7 am as well as town wide garage sales going on in the morning and businesses will be offering race day deals. The races will start at the Taylor County Courthouse at 9 am.
“It is one of those staple events that you can hang your hat on as this is something that Bedford does. It draws people to town but also it is a great way for families to spend some time together and it really does kick off the summer for us,” Strong said. “We are leaning into different events in Bedford including Bedford fest later in the summer, it’s kind of our kickoff for good things to come.”
To find out more information and register for the event you can go to the groups Facebook page. To hear the full interview with Kerra Strong click below.