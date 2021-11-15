(Rock Port) -- The 2021 Shop AC event in Atchison County is set for Thursday.
Atchison County Development Corporation's Executive Director Monica Bailey joined the KMA Morning Show Monday to discuss the event. Bailey gave some details on the history of Shop AC.
"(It) started in 2016," Bailey said. "Last year was a little bit of an anomaly, of course. We tried to do some alternatives last year, but we're back in action this year like normal. We have 30 businesses that participate every year. Small towns have more retail than anyone realizes, is what I've found to be the case. We are no different.
"We have lots here that people just drive by and don't even know exists, sometimes. This is just a fun way to get out and about. This is just a single day. It's really fun, it's social, and stores get into it. They have refreshments and specials and prizes and all the things you would hope for in such an event. It's really fun."
Bailey says there will be some prizes for which shoppers can register.
"One thing we do every year is we sponsor a drawing to encourage the support of our stores. At your first stop on Thursday, you'll pick up a passport," Bailey explained. "All participating locations have a stash of those. When you make a purchase at each store, you'll have a mark on your passport.
"Each one of those marks enters you into a drawing to win one of five $100 gift certificates and that can be to any location in Atchison County. In order to be entered, passports have to be returned that night by 8:00 to any of those participating stores."
For more information, you can contact the ACDC at 660-744-6562.
You can listen to the full interview with Bailey, below.