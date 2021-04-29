(Des Moines) -- Members of the Iowa State Fair are asking Iowans to get creative for the 2nd annual t-shirt design contest.
The Iowa State Fair’s Blue Ribbon Foundation is once again having a t-shirt design contest. The idea was started last year even despite not having a fair. Blue Ribbon Foundation member Robin Taylor appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Wednesday morning and spoke on the idea from last year.
“We are always looking for great ideas for t-shirts and other souvenirs and we thought why not open it up to all of our fair fans to submit design ideas because obviously they love the fair and will have some great ideas,” Taylor said.
Taylor shared that despite the wild year the response from the contest was impressive.
“Last year was our first year trying to implement this. I think the timing worked out wonderfully, as people were looking for things to occupy their time last April and we had a tremendous response,” Taylor said.
The winner of the contest will have their design produced and sold at the fair along with 2 t-shirts, 2 gate admission tickets, 2 Fair Value Packs, 2 tickets to the Grandstand concert of your choice, $50 in food coupons and parking for a select day at the fair. 2nd place will receive 2 gate admission tickets, $25 in food coupons and parking for a select day at the fair while 3rd Place receives 2 gate admission tickets and $25 in food coupons. Taylor explained some design expectations.
“All kinds of different creative ideas. All we ask is that the design contain the words Iowa State Fair and represent an aspect of the Iowa State Fair, its buildings or its traditions,” Taylor said. “It’s pretty wide open and that's what makes it so interesting because you see this wide range.”
Entries can be submitted to Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org or by mail to Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation, PO Box 57130, Des Moines, IA 50317. The entry deadline is May 1, 2021. For a complete list of the design guidelines and contest rules, visit www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org. Taylor shared the state's excitement for the Fair to return.
“It is buzzing. I think it is kind of like a racehorse waiting for the bell to ring, just that excitement and pent up energy,” Taylor said. “It’s wonderful to see that passion.”
To hear the full interview with Robin Taylor click below.