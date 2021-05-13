(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Lied Public Library has announced the start of their 2021 outdoor concert series.
Several library programs were impacted over the course of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After having an abbreviated outdoor concert series in 2020 the Library is ready to bring the event of the summer back to its full effect starting on Saturday. Library Director Andrew Hoppmann was a guest on KMA’s “AM in the AM” program on Wednesday morning and spoke on this year's focus.
“We really just kind of wanted to focus a lot on more local talent this summer. We have a number of concerts lined up and we really have focused on getting some local performers,” Hoppmann said. “This makes it a lot easier for people to travel because still not too many people are traveling like we used to. Also what we found is we have some of the best attendance when it’s your neighbor performing.”
To kick off 2021 Clarinda high school senior Damon Nally will perform outside the library at 2 pm on Saturday.
“We’ve gotten a number of people that have already told us they are ready to stake out their spot on the grass here at the library,” Hoppmann said. “I’m really excited for our concert on Saturday with Damon because there’s been a lot of younger kids excited at our concerts so I’m expecting to have a fun good crowd on Saturday at 2 pm.”
The event will be moved inside the library if it rains. Hoppmann described the importance of being involved in the community.
“So much of the library involves interaction with our community, with our patrons, with our users. Getting back into the swing of things with programming and getting people together is really the bread and butter of libraries,” Hoppmann said. “A lot of people think of libraries as books but to me it's the exchange of ideas and information and entertainment.”
To find out more about the outdoor concert series you can call 712-542-2416. To hear the full interview with Andrew Hoppmann click below.