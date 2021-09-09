(Clarinda) -- The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Page County continued this week.
Page County Public Health released their latest numbers from Thursday including 20 new cases. Five cases were reported in the child category ages zero to 17, seven cases were in the adult category ages 18-to-40, four were in the older adult category ages 61-to-80, and two new cases were reported in the adult, ages 41-to-60, and the elderly ages 80-and-up.
The new cases bring Page County's 14-day positivity rate to 8.3%. Page County's vaccination rate is up slightly to 48.6%, while the state vaccination rate sits at 49.8%.