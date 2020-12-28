(KMAland) -- As the winter season has officially begun the weather will continue to freeze our water and allow for ice fishing.
For those who might not be as familiar with ice fishing and want to learn more about it, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering a way to learn. The DNR is offering two free virtual ice fishing courses for those with little experience or those who want to sharpen their skills.
“It’s a little more difficult to get folks together with everything that is going on this year,” Fish Iowa Coordinator for the Iowa of Department of Natural Resources Barb Gigar said. “We’ve been doing zoom sessions on some different outdoor recreation topics. This way we can reach the entire state of Iowa and other folks as well.”
The two courses can be found below:
January 12: Basic Ice Fishing - https://tinyurl.com/icefishbasics
January 19: Advanced Ice Fishing - https://tinyurl.com/icefishadvanced
Gigar spoke on what each course will provide.
“The first one is going to be a really basic introduction for if you’ve never ice fished before. It will talk about dress, how to set up a really basic rig and to get out there and try ice fishing,” Gigar said. “We are going to have a follow up session a week later that will get more into some of the equipment. It can also help trying to fish for different species.”
The courses are geared for participants 16 and older. Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space online will be limited so the DNR is recommending to register as soon as possible to ensure your spot. The courses will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
