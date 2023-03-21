(Omaha) -- After two decades since the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, the University of Nebraska-Omaha is giving visitors a glimpse into the history of the war.
That's because the university has opened an exhibit on the first floor of Criss Library on campus covering the over eight-year war spanning from the immediate runup to the March 2003 invasion after the 9/11 attacks to the pull of military personnel in 2011. Lori Schwartz is the exhibit curator and technical services archivist for the university's library archives. Speaking on KMA.'s "Morning Show" recently, Schwartz says the exhibit mainly looks through the lens of U.N.O. alum Chuck Hagel, who served as a U.S. Senator from 1997 to 2009 and as the U.S. Secretary of Defense from 2013 to 2015.
"He did a lot of foreign policy work as a U.S. Senator -- he was on the Foreign Relations Committee, the Intelligence Committee, and was just very involved in U.S. international relations," said Schwartz. "I'm in charge of putting together exhibits that use documents, artifacts, and photos, and fun stuff from his collection. With the 20th anniversary of the start of the war, I knew this was a natural exhibit that I needed to do."
Schwartz adds that the exhibit also educates many of the traditional-aged students at the school, who were either babies or not born when the invasion occurred.
She says the documents and archives from Hagel guide much of the exhibit, along with contextualizing texts, to provide a high-level view of the war, including but not limited to the search for weapons of mass destruction, the early months of the invasion, abuse of Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib Prison, and the growing sectarian violence. However, Schwartz adds it was a tall task due to the complexity of the war, including when U.S. involvement in Iraq officially ended.
"It wasn't a super clean break, and I've had people say, 'wait, the war ended at the end of 2011,' and I'd say, yes, that's when the 'Iraq War' ended," she explained. "But, of course we still had involvement in Iraq in 2014 when the Iraqi government invited us back to help with I.S.I.S. and of course there's been continuing violence there. So, Iraq is just a very complex situation."
Schwartz says the Hagel archives, like most political collections, are a massive collection of documents. But, she adds that she had recently organized the collection, which made selecting documents for the Iraq War exhibit somewhat easier.
"It was about 1,700 cartons of materials and since Hagel was so involved in foreign relations, we have dozens and dozens of boxes that relate to foreign relations," said Schwartz. "For Iraq alone, gosh, I consulted about 30 different boxes related to Iraq."
Additionally, Schwartz says she was still somewhat surprised by the complexity of the war, and some items either didn't make the cut due to the limited space or could undoubtedly be elaborated on further.
"That wasn't because they weren't important I just didn't have the room and they were some pretty major areas," she said. "I couldn't really give a full accounting of civilian military and financial costs which were huge all the way around and I wanted to talk more about the rise of the Islamic State and I didn't have any time to do that. Honestly, I was just surprised by the things that were so major in the war that I had just completely forgotten."
Hagel's records are now open research and are also being used for instruction, and are now available to visitors Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, you can contact Schwartz at lschwartz@unomaha.edu. You can hear the full interview with Lori Schwartz below: