(Clarinda) -- Saturday, December 11th marks the 30th anniversary of the Page County Courthouse fire.
In commemoration of that tragic and historic event, KMA News presents a special series of reports looking back at the fire, its aftermath, and the effort by Page County residents to save the venerable structure. In part one of "The Night the Courthouse Burned," local officials past and present recall the moment the unthinkable occurred....
Standing majestically in Clarinda's square since the late 1880's, the Page County Courthouse has been an enduring symbol of county government. That's what made what transpired on a cold night in December, 1991 even more shocking. And, anyone living in Clarinda that fateful evening 30 years ago remembers where they were when a major disaster took place. Shortly after 5 p.m., Clarinda's fire department was called to a report of a fire at the courthouse. Then-Page County Recorder Dennis Parrott was working in the building at the time the fire was first discovered. Parrott described the moment in an interview with then-KMA News director Bill Bone.
"When I came downstairs, I could smell smoke, and heard the local sirens," said Parrott. "I thought maybe one of the local businesses was on fire. So, I stuck my head outside the north door, and up the walk came the deputy sheriff, Mike Williams. I said, 'Mike, you want to use my telephone' to offer some help. Mike said, 'hell, no, the courthouse is on fire.' We turned around to start walking back in, and the whole rotunda area at the top had smoke really heavy."
Wendell Leonard served as the county's magistrate from 1977 to 2009. Leonard told KMA News this week he had just returned home after a long day at work at the courthouse.
"My neighbor called me," said Leonard. "He lived down the street from me, and he had a scanner on all the time. He heard the call come in on the fire. Well, he called me, and told me the courthouse was burning. Well, I thought he was kidding and, I don't know, I said something. He said, 'I'm serious.'"
Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams was a sergeant in the department at the time. Williams told KMA News this week he saw the first signs of trouble upon arrival.
"I saw the smoke--black smoke--coming out of the attic area on the east side," said Williams. "You could see flames in the window area. I said, 'we're going to be in for a long night.'"
Neil Ohden, Clarinda's second assistant fire chief, was among four firefighters finding themselves trapped inside the courthouse. Ohden gave this account to KMA News at the scene.
"We were in a stairwell," said Ohden. "We say the flames. We hit it with a frog nozzle. We shut it down to see the results and the outcome from that. Then, we heard a roar and the building shook. It did blow one of the firemen that was down in the stairwell up on top of one of the other firemen. Things were a little hectic for a while."
Miraculously, Ohden and his other cohorts escaped after one of the firefighters slid down a stairwell, and found an opening. From the southeast corner of the attic, flames quickly spread throughout the second and third floors. Williams says firefighters' existing equipment proved inadequate to battle a fire of that magnitude. And, the courthouse's traditional Canopy of Lights Christmas decorations posed another firefighting challenge.
"At the time, the fire was high up in the roof area," said Williams. "We had two-and-a-half or an inch-and-a-half hoses trying to reach that high. Once we realized we couldn't do that, we had to get an aerial to get higher. The volume of water, we didn't have. And, the Canopy of Lights, we had back in those days huge light bulbs. Some of the wires had burnt through--they were falling, they were collapsing. Every time one of them hit the ground, they sounded like gunshots. The police had to evacuate the area because of falling debris."
Spectacular flames shot from the structure's roof, and plumes of smoke were visible for miles. Soon, the call went out to fire departments in surrounding areas for assistance. Firefighters from more than a dozen departments joined the battle. Of particular significance was Red Oak Fire Department's aerial truck--one of the few such vehicles in operation in southwest Iowa at the time. Williams says strong mutual aid from other departments made the difference.
"When each department showed up, they were assigned a certain side of the courthouse," he said. "It was like any incident--everybody works together like clockwork. At first, there's chaos. Then, you start getting going. Everybody did a great job. They worked together. It was amazing. You think back to all the people that were there, and the equipment and the manpower. It worked just like it was supposed to."
Leonard summed up the importance of mutual aid in the fire this way.
"It was absolutely critical," said Leonard. "If those other fire departments hadn't been able to show up and give the assistance they did, my guess is--and this is only a guess--but my guess would be that the building would have been totally destroyed."
Firefighters finally brought the fire under control at around 7:30 that evening, but stayed on the scene until about mid-day December 12th to extinguish any hot spots. The fire left the beloved courthouse in shambles. And officials faced the questions of how to conduct county government in the disaster's wake, and whether the structure could be saved.
We'll explore the aftermath of the Page County Courthouse fire in our segment of "The Night the Courthouse Burned."