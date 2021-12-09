(Clarinda) -- KMA News is reflecting on the 30th anniversary of the Page County Courthouse fire with a special series of reports on that tragic and historic night. Part two focuses on the fire's aftermath, and how local officials not only picked up the pieces of the courthouse, but county government as well....
....If local officials slept at all after the Page County Courthouse burned on December 11th, 1991, they awoke to a nightmarish situation--the historic courthouse, a cornerstone of county government since 1885, lay in ruins. Then-Page County Supervisor Maury Reavis offered this grim assessment of the damage.
"Real bad--it just looks terrible," said Reavis. "Water damage, fire (damage). The only thing I can say is that the fire department's done a terrific job of bringing it to where it is right now--basically under control. I have to compliment these people on the work they've done--and basically, with no injuries or loss of life, or anything."
Hours after the fire, both local fire officials and the state fire marshal ruled the structure was not safe for occupation. Then-Governor Terry Branstad issued an emergency disaster declaration for Clarinda. Branstad expressed his sympathy over the courthouse's destruction in a phone call to county officials the next day.
"First of all, let me express my great sorrow about the tragic fire at the Page County Courthouse," said Branstad. "I remember having been there for the rededication of your courthouse on July 4th about four years ago. We did that, and also the mental health institute at the same time. You have a beautiful building, and I was very sorry to hear about this tragic fire."
Still, Reavis and other officials faced the daunting task of maintaining county government without a courthouse.
"The county officials are very concerned about services to the taxpayer, the citizen," said Reavis. "We'll make every effort to do it as soon as possible. One of the factors is getting into that building, and getting our records, office equipment, all that, computers--we need to get that out of there."
Some county officials were briefly allowed back into the courthouse's charred remains to gather essential materials from their offices. Judy Clark served as Page County's auditor from 1987-to-2011. In a 2018 interview with KMA News, Clark recalled county officials were pleasantly surprised with the condition of the county's records.
"The major damage was, of course, we lost the attic, and the second floor was damaged considerably," she said. "Most of the damage was over the courtroom area, because it started in the southeast corner of the attic. We were very lucky we didn't lose any records at all. We had some that were wet, but we lost nothing. That was the big thing for us, that were so fortunate that we did not lose anything."
Other materials did not survive the fire. As County Recorder Dennis Parrott explained to then-KMA News Director Bill Bone, precious artifacts were lost forever.
"Some paintings had been given to the county by the Lisle family of Clarinda," said Parrott. "They were portraits of all the presidents from George Washington to Woodrow Wilson. They had been commissioned in the early 1900's. There had been some rumors--I'll say speculation--they had a value of up to a quarter-million dollars. They were beautiful--they really looked like the presidents' likenesses. They're a total loss, total loss. There's nothing left."
One of the early decisions made by the county's board of supervisors in the fire's wake involved selecting a location for a temporary courthouse. Eventually, the board selected Clarinda's former Sernett Building--later the location of Shopko--over another option at the Clarinda Mental Health Institute. Then-Page County Recorder Wendell Leonard recalled that conducting court business inside the former retail outlet was challenging.
"Sound carried far too well in there," said Leonard. "The ceilings in that building, of course, were metal, and the sound is transmitted through there. Of course, the walls we had through the court were not insulated. That was one of those things, that they just couldn't adequately insulate it to hold the sound down. My courtroom adjoined the district court room that was right next door to me. Well, when we were both in session at the same time, they could hear what I was doing, and I could hear what they were doing."
County officials then considered three options: restore the damaged courthouse, build a new courthouse in another location or stay in the Sernett facility. Eventually, the board placed a bond issue before the voters proposing the existing building's resurrection. We'll recall the drive to rebuild the Page County Courthouse in part three of "The Night the Courthouse Burned."