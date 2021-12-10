(Clarinda) -- For the past few days, KMA News has looked back at the 30th anniversary of the Page County Courthouse fire. Part III of 'The Night the Courthouse Burned' recalls how the damaged courthouse rose from the ashes of the fire like a Phoenix.
After moving to a makeshift courthouse inside Clarinda's former Sernett building, Page County officials were faced with three choices: restore the damaged courthouse, build a new courthouse in another location or stay in the Sernett facility. Board members opted to place an $875,000 bond issue before the county's voters in August of 1992 to rebuild the courthouse at its existing location. Judy Clark, who served as Page County's auditor from 1987 to 2011, wrote a book about the courthouse's history. In a 2018 interview with KMA News, Clark says local residents mounted a strong campaign to pass the bond issue.
"Andy Anderson from Shenandoah and Clark Crawford from Clarinda chaired the committee to restore the courthouse, and pass the bond issue," said Clark. "Really, you didn't hear too much from people one way or the other. Some of us were really vocal that they wanted to restore, some people were very quiet. We didn't know until that night what was going to happen with the vote."
Though 67% of the vote was necessary, the county's voters said a resounding "yes" to the bond issue, which passed with 85%. Former Page County Magistrate Wendell Leonard attributes the referendum's astounding support to the desire of the county's residents to rebuild the courthouse. He says economics was another factor.
"It was going to cost far more," said Leonard. "In fact, just to take the courthouse down to get ready to rebuild, it could cost anywhere from $100,000 to a quarter-of-a-million dollars just to remove the building, and get ready to build again. The cost of a new one was going to far exceed any repairs that were made on that building if the appraisers said it could be restored--which, of course, they finally did."
In addition to the bond issue, a separate fundraising drive secured money to place a new clocktower atop the courthouse. Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams says residents found other ways to chip in with the structure's restoration.
"Even I could tell you stories of the South Page football kids carrying bricks when they were rebuilding that thing for a fundraiser for the football team," said Williams. "But, they helped carry bricks up there on the rebuild. So, everybody in the community pitched in one way or another."
Two-and-a-half years after the fire, the rebuilt courthouse was dedicated on June 5th, 1994. Today, the courthouse stands as it was before that eventful night in December, 1991--a focal point of the county, and a beacon of resiliency. Retired county officials like Clark who endured the fire still express pride over the building.
"We're very fortunate to have it," she said. "And, I think when people come to town, they see it as a real monument and testament to the people of Page County. You wouldn't believe how many tours I took while I was there, especially the 10 years after the fire. It seemed like every Saturday, we had tours. People would come in and see how beautiful it was. It's fun to hear the stories of the people when they come."
Others like Williams reflect on the lessons learned from the disaster. He says the courthouse fire demonstrated to local communities the need for modern firefighting equipment--including aerial fire trucks capable of battling fires in high places.
"The volume of fire was just too great," said Williams. "We were using ground lines, and the volume of water, we couldn't get there until Red Oak showed up with their aerial (truck) to be on top of the fire, and put down 1,400-1,500 gallons of water a minute on the fire. That was a learning experience in trying to promote to the cities around that aerials are needed for these small towns."
Though it's been three decades since the fire, Williams says the memories remain fresh.
"That's one of those things in the back of your mind," he said. "Every time you go into that courthouse or drive by it as a fireman that was there, it's a constant reminder. We have a huge framed picture in our meeting room. It keeps guys reminded of what can happen."
Leonard says some of his memories of "the night the courthouse burned" are fading. Today, he prefers to focus on the positive aspects of the fire, such as how it brought residents in Clarinda and surrounding cities together.
"It's one of those incidents in life that deep down, you choose to forget, as much as the bad points, as you possibly can," said Leonard. "I wouldn't want anybody to go through that, because I said I would never go through it again."
Our thanks to Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams and former County Magistrate Wendell Leonard for sharing memories in recent interviews, former County Auditor Judy Clark for her 2018 interview, and to then-KMA News Director Bill Bone and other KMA staffers for their coverage of the events of December 11th, 1991, and the days following the fire.