(KMAland) -- The Pony Express Riders in Iowa took a hiatus in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic but are now back in action to help several across the state.
Since the first ride in 1967 the Pony Express has been able to raise funds for Easterseals camp sunnyside. Spokesperson for the event Dan Whitehill explained more about Easterseals camp.
“There are young people from 7 years old to adult who use the camp. They do things at camp that we normally do that they can’t such as boating, canoeing, and crafts,” Whitehill said. “Anything you and I would do at a camp they get to do.”
Now while the ride comes from all parts of the state, the fundraising efforts are held beforehand. On Saturday March 27th the Elks club off of highway 59 in Shenandoah will hold a dance from 8-12. There will be live music provided by The Shadow Ridge band where couples will pay $15 or individuals $8 to attend. There will also be an auction held during the band’s music breaks. Whitehill spoke about the excitement of having this event take place once again and why it’s important.
“We’ve got to get it back together, we’ve got to get something going. With COVID those who need our services are still there, we still need to do what we can for those individuals,” Whitehill said.
The Pony Express ride takes off on Friday April 2nd where riders from all over the state make their journey to Des Moines. Here’s the schedule of riders across KMAland.One group leaves McDonalds in Glenwood at 8 a.m. Then the second group leaves the Orschelns parking lot in Shenandoah at 8 a.m. and will meet the ride leaving Braddyville at 8:30 a.m. in Clarinda. The riders will then head to Bedford and Creston overnight.
You will be able to hear members of the Pony Express while on their journey on April 2nd on KMA with hourly reports beginning at 8:30. Whitehill expressed the fun in this event.
“It’s good to see people that you see once a year and participate in a fundraiser like this, that day everybody has their heart in the same place,” Whitehill said.
Dan Whitehill appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and to hear his full interview click below.