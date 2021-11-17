(Red Oak) -- A benefit for Matt and Donna Franks is slated for Saturday night at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce joined the KMA Morning Show recently to tell the story of Matt and Donna.
"Matt Franks is firefighter/paramedic with the Red Oak Fire Department and has been pushing 20 years now," Bruce said. "Early in the year, Matt was diagnosed with an advanced level of colon cancer. As he was preparing to go in for surgery, his wife Donna contracted COVID and was life-flighted to a Cedar Rapids hospital. So, that delayed his surgery. She went through four to five weeks.
"Unfortunately, (she) passed away around the 21st of October. The fire department is a tight-knit group, as most are well aware. Matt and Donna both have been with the Essex Fire Department. I believe Donna was around somewhere (near) 16 years. Matt would be at that if not greater."
Bruce explained that the fire department is like family.
"Like I said, the fire department is a very tight-knit group. Everyone was quick to get together and say 'what can we do to help out?' At the time, Matt was traveling back and forth to Cedar Rapids to be with Donna when he could," Bruce explained. "So, there was a tremendous amount of folks who came out of the woodwork just to provide fuel tickets and hotels, food, and taking care of the house. Wayne, their son, was taken care of and was able to make trips as well, just to help them out.
"What the fire department folks have come up with is we are going to do a benefit. On November 20th, beginning at 4:00, at the Red Oak Fair Building in Red Oak, Iowa. The address for that is 1901 North Fourth Street here in Red Oak."
Those interested in finding out more about the event can search for "Matt & Donna Franks Benefit" on Facebook or contact John Bruce for more details at 712-370-4846. If you'd like to donate an auction item for the event, you can call Chavis Wise at 712-621-3473 or Levi Kinnison at 712-215-5925.
You can hear the entire interview with Bruce below.