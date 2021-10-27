(Shenandoah) -- What REALLY happens in the private lives of school teachers?
The misadventures of instructors beyond the classroom is the subject of "The Rubber Room," the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's first production of the 2021-22 season. Production takes place the next two weekends at the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton Stage in Shenandoah. Don and Martha Jackson co-direct this comedy written by Pat Cook, who also wrote "Those Crazy Ladies In the House on the Corner," another past SWITG production. Martha says "The Rubber Room's" activities take place in a teacher's lounge--not an insane asylum.
"It starts out as a typical first day of school," said Martha. "It's like, 'same old grind, here we go again.' But, a couple things happen that bring a little twist into the year. There is a brand new teacher that is wondering what the heck is going on. And, there is a book that has been published that supposedly was written by one of the faculty members. And, everybody wants to get their way, because they're claiming to be the one that wrote the book."
Adding to the intrigue is that the book's author used a nom de plume. And, hilarity ensues.
"There's physical comedy, there's funny lines, and just a tremendous cast for our show."
Some current, former and substitute educators are included in the cast. Don Jackson says audiences will love the ensemble.
"Each one of them is doing a great job," said Don. "Several of them, people have seen on our stage before. But we have a couple of new faces, too, and it's really coming together very quickly."
Production dates are this Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2, then the following Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the same times. For ticket reservations, call the Park Playhouse box office at 712-246-1061. And, check the SWITG website for more information on "the Rubber Room." Don and Martha Jackson were guests on KMA's "Morning Show" this week.