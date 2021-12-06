(Shenandoah) -- Christmas will be in the air on Monday as a concert entitled a North Country Christmas will be performed at the Shenandoah High School.
Singer and songwriter Kat Perkins joined the KMA Morning Show on Thursday to talk about her career and the upcoming performance.
“I was very lucky to have a lot of inspiration around me,” Perkins explained. “I grew up in a very musical family all the way down to my great grandmother. Everyone sang, everyone played an instrument, especially around the holidays. We were just a music (and) fun-filled family. So, I've never (been without it) in my life and it just was natural for me to participate and then of course, kind of move forward with that for the rest of my life.”
Perkins, with her former band Scarlet Haze, was an opening act for Bon Jovi in the mid-2000s.
"I was actually just thinking about that the other day because it happened on 11/11 in 2005. I would say it is probably number one in my journey and history so far. I mean, it's right up there with The Voice,” Perkins continued. "Jon Bon Jovi was one of the nicest humans I've ever met in my life and really gave a ton of different local bands opportunities all over the nation. We just happened to be the ones that got it in Minneapolis, and it changed my whole life. It changed my career. It changed my thinking.
"It helped my trajectory of what I thought was possible in that realm and our band had a lot of success from that. So, I'm just very thankful that there are people like Jon Bon Jovi who still care about the little guy and appreciate that there are all types of music out there and he gave us a really cool opportunity.”
Perkins is excited to share the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium stage with someone special.
“Well, if you don't know I will reiterate this a million times, Christmas is my favorite. I'm I often say I'm the most Christmas. I could listen to Christmas music all year round. I can write it all year round. So, it's very exciting to me to bring my team of performers we have such talented musicians and we have my father who also tours with us every Christmas,” Perkins exclaimed. “So he's on stage, he plays all sorts of instruments. He tells embarrassing stories about me and we just were going to come and spread the Christmas joy in Shenandoah.
"We hope everyone comes because we just opened the tour and it's really high energy. It's super fun and you kind of get like a touch of everything, all of the genres, very family-friendly and I think we leave you with the Christmas spirit and joy.”
Those interested in attending the concert must purchase their tickets at the door of the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium prior to the show starting at 7:30.
You can hear the full interview with Perkins below.