(Shenandoah) – Tuesday’s Shenandoah City Council meeting featured the passing of the baton in city leadership.
Outgoing Mayor Dick Hunt administered the oath of office to his successor Roger McQueen at the beginning of the meeting. McQueen was elected over six other candidates in the November general elections. Hunt officially steps down December 31st after 16 years at the helm. Former City Administrator Jim Davey saluted Hunt during the public comment period. Davey, who succeeded Hunt as police chief in the early ‘90’s, says the departing mayor should be recognized for his years of public service.
“Not just as mayor, but as police chief, sheriff, county magistrate….were you ever the dog catcher?” said Davey. “But, seriously, I worked with you as a council and city administrator. You’re a wonderful man, you’ve been a wonderful mayor, and I think it would be appropriate for all of us to stand and show our appreciation.”
Hunt gave short farewell remarks following the standing ovation, reflecting on his years as mayor.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” said Hunt. “I never dreamed when we moved back here from Sidney that I would ever run for mayor, and stay 16 years. I’ve enjoyed working with all of you. I’ll see whether I can stay retired or not – I’m having a little trouble.”
Hunt also praised city department heads and personnel for their response to last Wednesday’s derecho, which felled trees and power lines all over the community.
“I’ve covered a lot of December blizzard, but I’ve never covered a December tornado,” he said. “They did a wonderful job. We’ve got really good department heads. Roger (McQueen) knows that – he’s already told me so. They all work together. We’ll just keep on truckin’.”
Also sworn in were reelected council members Rita Gibson, Toni Graham and Kim Swank, and park and rec board members Shelly Anderson and Jeff Baker. Council members also unanimously appointed Cheryl Mulligan to fill McQueen’s vacancy on the park board. Mulligan is expected to be sworn in during the council’s first meeting of 2022 January 11th.