(Shenandoah) -- Veterans across KMAland are gearing up for Memorial Day with fundraising efforts.
The VFW in Shenandoah will once again have their poppies on Memorial Day after a year away due to the pandemic. From 8 till noon on Memorial Day members of the VFW will be at several locations around town passing out their poppies for donation and spreading the word about the importance of the group.
“Poppies are our main fundraiser to get money that helps support fellow veterans in the area,” VFW member Ernie Robinson said. “With the COVID going on last year we didn’t get it done so we weren’t really able to help vets out that much last year, so we got some stuff we want to do with that.”
The next fundraising opportunity will be held this Friday and Saturday. Once again the VFW post here in Shenandoah is having a garage sale from 8 till noon on each day to raise funds for the museum. Robinson spoke about how important it is to be active in the community for all the veterans.
“It’s good to show that we’ve served, but yet we’re still willing to help our fellow vets,” Robinson said. “There’s good stuff that happens with the VFW and we help vets any way we possibly can. Sometimes we’re not able to help them as much as we’d like but we’re there to help you.”
The sale is located at 603 W Lowell Avenue, the VFW museum here in Shenandoah. A wide range of items will be included in the garage sale from electric chain saws to wall decor and a range of prices from 50 cents and up. You can contact Robinson at 712-621-1682 for more information or to drop off items for the sale. Robinson appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Monday morning and to hear the full interview click below.