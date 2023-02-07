(Silver City) -- A Council Bluffs man who fled authorities in Nebraska was caught in Mills County early Tuesday morning.
The Mills County Sheriffs Office says 24-year-old Donovan Edward Belt was arrested for 1st degree theft, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, driving while a license is revoked, a serious misdemeanor and numerous traffic violations. At approximately 2:15 a.m., Mills County deputies were advised that Omaha Police's Able 1 helicopter was tracking a reported stolen vehicle that fled authorities in Omaha earlier in the morning. A sheriff's deputy later located the vehicle traveling southbond on 287th Street through Silver City before crashing into an embankment at the intersection of Highway 34 and 284th Street.
Belt was apprehended by the Mills County K-9 unit following a short foot pursuit, and was taken to the Mills County Jail following treatment of injuries.