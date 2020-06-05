(KMAland) -- As civil unrest abounds throughout the country, one local therapist urges parents to have conversations with their kids about what is happening.
Protests have broke out around the country in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, with some turning violent. Bernie Wagoner is clinical director and a therapist for Southwest Iowa Families -- a local non-profit providing mental health services in the area. Wagoner says the demonstrations are having an emotional impact on all people, children included.
"All of us -- adults and children -- are having emotional reactions to what has happened in the last couple weeks, especially what we are seeing on television," said Wagoner. "Some of the sights that we are witnessing in our own living rooms are scary and can produce emotions of anger, sadness and particularly for kids I think they can start to worry about things like is this going to happen in my town or my neighborhood?"
Wagoner says parents should try to monitor the news content their children are seeing regarding the protests on television or on their phones.
"The news accounts are happening showing these demonstrations and rioting over and over again can be confusing to kids," said Wagoner. "They can't always discern is this happening today? Is it happening right now? Sometimes they don't realize that this same thing was shown on the news this morning at 8 o'clock in the morning."
Wagoner says parents serve as primary role models for children, so appropriate reactions are key around kids.
"We need to remember to model calm and appropriate responses when we're watching the news," said Wagoner. "We're doing that to set an example for our kids. As adults, we shouldn't get real excited and riled up about the news. Cursing at the television or making negative statements about what is happening is not going to have a good impact on your children."
Wagoner says children will inevitably have questions about the situations going on in the world. She says honesty is the often the best way to respond.
"Kids can really put us on the spot sometimes," said Wagoner. "I always advise -- especially for the younger children -- to always answer questions directly and honestly while avoiding a long dissertation about things like the media or minorities or whatever we're hearing on the news."
The PBS Newshour has compiled a number of resources to help parents and educators talk to children about racial injustice.