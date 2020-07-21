(Nebraska City) -- The third annual Rotten Poker Run hosted by the Rotten Apple Saloon and Restaurant will be held on Saturday.
This year the Rotten Poker Run will raise funds for the Veterans Memorial Building Project. Sign up for the event will be from 10-11 at 301 E. 4th Corso in Nebraska City. The cars will leave at 11:15 with a $10 a hand price.
“We are very strong supporters of veterans and first responders. Anything local that we can do for them here in town and not just nationwide. We are all about community, we are all about the history here and the service that people do for our community so we wanted to become a part of that,” Rotten Apple Saloon and Restaurant Owner Stephanie Bonar said.
The first hand of poker will be played at the Southside Saloon in Auburn. The journey will go through the towns of Johnson, Louisville, and Plattsmouth as well. The final hand will be played back at the Rotten Apple Saloon.
“It will end at our place where we will finish the hand. We will also do our 50/50 raffle, silent auction and hog roast then finally live music,” Bonar said.
The live auction will include homemade items or donated items to bid on. Live music will be provided by Katie Kaboom and will start at 8:00 p.m. The music will require no cover charge to attend.
“They do a whole wide range of music and they’re great. That’s how we are going to end out the night and go until close. At the end of the night all the proceeds will go to the Veterans Memorial Foundation so they can do any repairs or renovations they need to do to preserve that local historic building,” Bonar said.
For questions about the event call Stephanie Bonar of the Rotten Apple Saloon at 402-713-5225. To hear the full interview with Bonar click below.