(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are continuing to hear presentations from potential project managers for a future jail project.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from Carlson West Povondra Architects of Omaha. Founded in 1987, the firm provides architectural services for a number of projects in the area and around the country, including work on jails and law enforcement center. Mike West is an architect and a principal in the firm. He says the company will work with the county from the study and design phase all the way through construction.
"These start out as a study, just like this potentially might," said West. "We come up with the needs of the community, but we've got to pair that with a budget. In some cases, those needs exceed the budget, so we phase things out over time and prioritize things, which is a very important part of our planning process; to prioritize things so that they fit the budget."
West says once needs are identified and a budget set, his team will work to break the project into phases if needed. He points to an ongoing project the company is working on that can be accomplished with a solid master plan.
"We've got an active project right now in Washington state," said West. "We came in and put an adult/juvenile corrections facility. Later on, we put a fire management facility with that and now we're working on a courts and police addition to the same facility, all because those were needs that were established years ago and master planned to the original building code to fit these expansions."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes inquired about using architectural plans from nearby jails as a starting point to see if that would save the county money in the design phase.
"If we came with a set of drawings that we like from another jail and it didn't require much changes, because these plans are very expensive -- $300,000-$400,000 -- could we not save a lot there?," said Holmes. "If I was to build a new house, I might find a house I liked a lot, walked through it and basically copy their plans. Correctional facilities can be very similar with the jail part where they house the inmates."
West says that while having a set of drawings to start from can be helpful, no two facilities are engineered in the same way.
"To come up with a concept or floor plan for a jail, as complex as it is, that's the easy part," said West. "The difficulty is hitting all the energy code issues, hitting all the light safety issues and making it fit the way you operate and your population."
If the county was able to use floor plans from another facility, West says there may be a cost savings or there may not, depending on the amount of work needed to fit the plans to the county's needs.
"Our fee is going to reflect our effort," said West. "If our effort goes down, for whatever reason, our fee is going to go down. That's something that we just have to work out together. If you want to go tour this jail with you and show you this and they will give us the floor plan and we can use it, that's some effort and we have to work with that. Now, our engineers are going to say 'well, I've still got to go through all the structural calculations and energy calculations.' Things change over time and it's just different here than it might be 200 miles from here."
The supervisors took no action following the presentation. Carlson West Povondra was the third architectural firm to offer a similar presentation to the board: The Samuels Group of West Des Moines and Prochaska & Associates of Omaha were the others. Page County's current jail was built in 1936. A 2018 study said that the jail would be able to safely house inmates through 2023.