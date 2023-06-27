(Creston) -- Creston school officials are preparing for yet another bond issue referendum vote later this year.
Voters rejected two referendums in 2022. The most recent attempt took place last September, when voters turned down a $29.4 million bond issue for building an addition to the existing facility housing 1st through 8th graders. With the addition, the district would close the early childhood center housing pre-K and kindergarten students, thus creating a centralized campus for pre-K-through-5th graders. The referendum also covered construction of a multipurpose facility plus performing arts and classroom facility improvements at Creston High School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Creston School Superintendent Deron Stender attributed both bond issues' defeat to uncertain economic times. He adds two important factors clash with each other.
"We're responsible for the two most important things people care about in life--their children and their money," said Stender. "And, trying to find a balance between the children and the money--and doing what's right for children with the money, which is the resources we receive from our taxpayers--is a challenge that almost any school district in the state of Iowa, or in fact this nation, struggles to deal with when they have to bring proposals to our community members--who are our taxpayers--to gain their support."
Another obstacle involves the 60% supermajority imposed by legislators, as well as other developments at the Statehouse.
"One thing that has been happening is that our legislators and our governor continue to hack down and lock down on our school districts," he said, "and their ability to generate the revenues and resources. And, in light of this new change in law that allows for private schools to generate the revenues, it's going to have a significant impact on many school districts, including Creston. We have two private schools in our community. I'm glad that they're there as good resources, but it's going to impact us. And, it's going to force us to look at everything that we do."
However, Stender doesn't expect the referendum's scope to change for another bond issue attempt expected November 7th. He says a recent survey still indicated strong support from district staffers.
"The booster club did a recent survey of our staff, just to see their thoughts, and to get their perceptions on our projects that have been proposed," said Stender. "Overwhelmingly, I'm going to say 80% of our staff members support what we're trying to do. We felt the first place we've got to start is internally, because if we can't carry the internal vote, then we probably can't even carry the support of our community members."
In addition to the bond issue, the plan also entails using $15.5 million in Secure An Advanced Vision in Education, or SAVE funds, and $5.5 million in Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL dollars. You can hear the full interview with Deron Stender here: