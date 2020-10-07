(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are dealing with another confirmed coronavirus case in the district.
Earlier this week, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson sent a letter out to the district's parents reporting the district's third COVID-19. Nelson tells KMA News the student case was located in the Logan Administration Building's preschool class.
"We did have someone--a student at the Logan building who did test positive," said Nelson, "and we worked with Page County (Public) Health to make sure that anyone who is in direct contact with this child was contacted. After consulting with the county, we made a decision. Based on the age of the kids--you're talking about early child kids, they're little and move around frequently--we did go ahead and close the classroom until October 19th."
Nelson says the remaining preschool districts are in remote learning until that date. She adds the district is reinforcing its cleaning protocol, as well. Nelson and other school officials have been in contact with Page County Public Health regarding the county's positivity rate, which exceeded 23% earlier this week. Despite that rate, Nelson says in-person learning will continue for the rest of the district's students. The superintendent cited recent reports of an outbreak at Clarinda Correctional Facility, in which 33 inmates tested positive for the virus.
"We are continuing to be very careful at school," she said, "knowing that just because it's known that there's an outbreak there (at the prison), doesn't mean that it's out in the community, as well. So, we're trying to make sure we're taking a very close look at anyone who appears to be sick. We are working with families--some students are sent home, and they're asked to go and take medical evaluation, and if need be, get tested. That's what we can do."
Nelson says switching to remote learning only would require state approval.
"There is a state process you have to go through," said Nelson. "It's an application that you file, and you would have to have consulted with Page County. You would have to have the positivity rate, and you would also have to have a higher percentage rate that are actually COVID positive, and are out due to illnesses related to COVID. We are not at that percentage rate at this time. It would take about 10% of our student population to be in position to where we would have to move towards remote learning."
The superintendent asks patrons to continue working with the district to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"It's maybe unconfortable to go for testing, and to be quarantined, or to be asked to go seek medical evaluation," she said. "We believe it's the best interest of everyone involved that we all take these precautions. So, I would just ask for people to please continue to work with us and understand the situation, as all of us are asked to do.
"You make not like your face covering, but it's most certainly better than getting sick yourself, or exposing someone else. So, please consider wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, and all those other strategies. It's just critical," Nelson added.
Two other cases have been reported in the district thus far--a non-teaching staff member tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the school year. Another preschool student was absent for several days after testing positive early last month.