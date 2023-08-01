(Afton) -- Another person is dead as a result of a two-vehicle accident in Union County last month.
Funeral services take place next Monday at 2 p.m. at the Mount Ayr High School Gym for 19-year-old Madalynn Stewart of Maloy. Stewart is the third person to die from a two-vehicle accident at the intersecton of U.S. Highway 34 and 190th Street near Afton July 21st. The Iowa State Patrol says a car driven by Stewart failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a pickup driven by 59-year-old Andy Merritt of Seymour.
Two passengers in Stewart's vehicle were also killed--19-year-old Halsey Barnes of Tingley and 19-year-old Ella Leonard of Winterset. Another passenger, 20-year-old Abigail Barnes of Lamoni, was hospitalized.
Visitation for Stewart takes place Sunday from 5-to-8 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Mount Ayr.