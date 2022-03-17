(Red Oak) -- Vendors from all across KMAland will be displaying their crafts at a local craft show in Red Oak Sunday.
The This and That Vendor and Craft Show returns to Red Oak Sunday at the Montgomery County Fair Grounds White Building from 11 am to 3 pm. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" recently, Show Spokesperson Amber Nelson says the event continues to grow as they continue to welcome new vendors to the latest showcases. Nelson says word of mouth has attributed to the growing popularity of the event.
"At first you know when you start, you see people and you have to ask them, and lately it's just been people coming to me and asking if we have an opening," Nelson said. "It's been kind of the word of mouth which is really nice. It shows that our show is nice and being talked about, and its becoming popular."
In addition to the packed house of vendors, Nelson says the food offerings also continue to grow as they will feature a pair of food trucks.
"One is Gina's Kitchen, and then we have a new one that's called True Brew, they do like coffees and lattes and loaded energy drinks, fresh squeezed lemonade and teas," Nelson said. "So they'll be outside, so when you're about to come to the show you can always go right to the food trucks and get some food and drinks."
Other food offerings will include assorted baked goods as well as Girl Scout cookies, and admission to the event is free. You can hear the full interview with Amber Nelson below.