(Red Oak) -- Vendors from all across KMAland are displaying their goods this weekend at one of the region's fastest-growing craft shows.
The Montgomery County Fairground's White Building in Red Oak is the site of this year's This and That Vendor Craft Show. Doors are open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In an interview on KMA's "AM in the AM" program Friday morning, Spokesperson Amber Nelson says attendees will find a wide assortment of products and food waiting for them.
"We have about 40 vendors and crafters together," said Nelson. "We're starting to build our food trucks, too. That's our goal. We want to get more food trucks, so that we have a variety of food out to the public."
Admission is free. Masks are encouraged, and hand sanitizer will be available under COVID-19 safety standards.